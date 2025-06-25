Brokerages Set Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $20.00

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

MCFT opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $304.78 million, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 4,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $70,289.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,702,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,688,506.77. This trade represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 77,420 shares of company stock worth $1,261,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 189,945 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

