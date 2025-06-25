YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 43,296.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after purchasing an additional 855,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8,343.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 175,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.20.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.8%

CHTR stock opened at $403.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.18 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

