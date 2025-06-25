TABR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,946 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TABR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 7.2% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.32. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $300.35. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

