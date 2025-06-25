Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after buying an additional 6,730,316 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,808,000 after buying an additional 5,568,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $178,259,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

