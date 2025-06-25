Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 211,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMC
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance
MMC opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.67. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
