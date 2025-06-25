Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 26,324 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,324 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $467.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

