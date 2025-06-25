Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAPI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000.

Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $389.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46.

Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Corporate Culture ETF (HAPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US companies scored highly for their strong corporate culture contributions to financial performance. The portfolio is weighted by market-cap and then adjusted to meet sector neutrality.

