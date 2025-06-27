Trust Co. of Vermont Has $19.78 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,668,000 after acquiring an additional 907,038 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.