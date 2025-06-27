Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 6,779 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. TD Securities increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Read Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.