CNB Bank Boosts Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

