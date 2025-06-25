Institutional Financial Markets (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.80. Institutional Financial Markets shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 19,594 shares.

Institutional Financial Markets Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Institutional Financial Markets alerts:

Institutional Financial Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Institutional Financial Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Institutional Financial Markets

Institutional Financial Markets Company Profile

In other Institutional Financial Markets news, major shareholder Circle 1 Sponsor Corp Columbus purchased 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,983,330. This trade represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Institutional Financial Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Institutional Financial Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.