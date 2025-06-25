Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.58 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.06). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 4.59 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,083,721 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Quadrise alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QED

Quadrise Stock Performance

Quadrise Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.58. The stock has a market cap of £80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.83.

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.