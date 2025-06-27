Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

