Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariston Services Group grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $236.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.27.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

