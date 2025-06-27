Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.39. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,167. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.