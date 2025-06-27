Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $162.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

