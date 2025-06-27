Park Place Capital Corp Sells 99,366 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,366 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

