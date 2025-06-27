First Merchants Corp Buys 1,261 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

