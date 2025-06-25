Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.46 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 143.68 ($1.96). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 140.87 ($1.92), with a volume of 2,703,587 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 165 ($2.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitie Group

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.46.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Mitie Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Research analysts expect that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitie Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mitie Group

In related news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 8,571 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,856.65 ($13,417.71). Also, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £197,280 ($268,554.32). Insiders purchased 152,901 shares of company stock worth $20,758,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.