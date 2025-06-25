Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as low as C$0.86. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 134,300 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jones Trading lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$71.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.