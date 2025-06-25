Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as low as C$0.86. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 134,300 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jones Trading lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oncolytics Biotech
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.