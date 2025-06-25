George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$242.53 and traded as high as C$277.43. George Weston shares last traded at C$275.36, with a volume of 96,352 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from C$251.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$256.00 to C$308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$282.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. The stock has a market cap of C$35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$266.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$242.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$260.07, for a total value of C$2,600,739.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$277.71, for a total value of C$597,360.23. Insiders have sold 47,480 shares of company stock worth $12,706,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

