iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stake Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5,648.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.