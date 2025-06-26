USA Compression Partners’ (USAC) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.40.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.01%. The firm had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 308.82%.

In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at $554,976. This trade represents a 73.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,428,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 104,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

