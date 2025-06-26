Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE WNC opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $439.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Wabash National by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

