Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT at $35.91

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.91.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
SNDX opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
