Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $233.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.79 and a 200-day moving average of $232.41. The company has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

