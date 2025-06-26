SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $88.86 on Friday. SouthState has a 1 year low of $72.74 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

