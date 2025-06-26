Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.53. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 18,344 shares changing hands.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.