Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.53. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 18,344 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 113,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 104.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

