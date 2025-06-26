Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 target price on RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.60.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $240.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.85. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.