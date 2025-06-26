GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.00 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

