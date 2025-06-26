Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $333,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,498,256.16. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $296,828.00.
- On Monday, May 19th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $301,350.00.
- On Monday, May 5th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $291,704.00.
- On Monday, April 28th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $277,508.00.
- On Monday, April 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $265,216.00.
- On Monday, April 14th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $272,860.00.
- On Monday, April 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00.
- On Monday, March 31st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total transaction of $258,174.00.
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $235.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.58, a PEG ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.66.
GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANB Bank raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
