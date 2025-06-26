Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $333,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,498,256.16. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $296,828.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $301,350.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $291,704.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $277,508.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $265,216.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $272,860.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total transaction of $258,174.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $235.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.58, a PEG ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANB Bank raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

