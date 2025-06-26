International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:HIG opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

