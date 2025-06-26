Beth Witte Bruce Sells 19,831 Shares of SLIDE INSURANCE (NASDAQ:SLDE) Stock

SLIDE INSURANCE (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 19,831 shares of SLIDE INSURANCE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $313,528.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,075.94. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Beth Witte Bruce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Beth Witte Bruce sold 31,029 shares of SLIDE INSURANCE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $490,568.49.

SLDE stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. SLIDE INSURANCE has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

About SLIDE INSURANCE

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

