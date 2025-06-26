Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

