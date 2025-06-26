Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

