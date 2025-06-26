GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $230,000 Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $249.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $266.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

