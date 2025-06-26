Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CTO Sells 5,864 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $456,336.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,557.04. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 5th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $431,018.85.

On Friday, April 25th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $288,377.31.

On Monday, April 7th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $201,987.03.

HOOD opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 73,607 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

