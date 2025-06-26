Howmet Aerospace (HWM) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Howmet Aerospace to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Howmet Aerospace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howmet Aerospace 0 4 13 0 2.76 Howmet Aerospace Competitors 392 2126 3298 119 2.53

Profitability

Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $142.13, indicating a potential downside of 19.33%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 8.71%. Given Howmet Aerospace’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Howmet Aerospace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howmet Aerospace 16.64% 27.25% 11.48% Howmet Aerospace Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Howmet Aerospace $7.43 billion $1.16 billion 57.39 Howmet Aerospace Competitors $18.80 billion $730.78 million 9.51

Howmet Aerospace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Howmet Aerospace. Howmet Aerospace is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Howmet Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 39.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Howmet Aerospace has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howmet Aerospace’s peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment offers airfoils and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines; and rotating and structural parts. The Fastening Systems segment produces aerospace fastening systems, as well as commercial transportation, industrial, and other fasteners; and latches, bearings, fluid fittings, and installation tools. The Engineered Structures segment provides titanium ingots and mill products, aluminum and nickel forgings, and machined components and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications; and titanium forgings, extrusions, and forming and machining services for airframe, wing, aero-engine, and landing gear components. The Forged Wheels segment offers forged aluminum wheels and related products for heavy-duty trucks and commercial transportation markets. The company was formerly known as Arconic Inc. Howmet Aerospace Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

