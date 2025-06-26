Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Anne Raimondi Sells 27,016 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,016 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $355,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 889,936 shares in the company, valued at $11,720,457.12. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASAN opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after acquiring an additional 937,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,261,000 after purchasing an additional 475,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after purchasing an additional 438,057 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 261,298 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

