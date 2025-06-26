International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $355.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.41 and a 200-day moving average of $354.76. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $284.84 and a 52-week high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

