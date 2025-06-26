Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.76 and traded as high as C$16.12. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.10, with a volume of 3,849 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algoma Central from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Algoma Central

Algoma Central Stock Down 0.1%

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$659.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

About Algoma Central

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.