Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.76 and traded as high as C$16.12. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.10, with a volume of 3,849 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algoma Central from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th.
Algoma Central Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.
About Algoma Central
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.
