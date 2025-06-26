International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.