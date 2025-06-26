International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CVE stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CVE shares. Veritas downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

