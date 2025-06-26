CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,063,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,671,000 after buying an additional 996,498 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock opened at $273.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.11 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,824. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,781.20. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

