Performant Healthcare (PHLT) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Performant Healthcare to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Performant Healthcare has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Healthcare’s peers have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Performant Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Performant Healthcare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Healthcare 0 0 0 1 4.00 Performant Healthcare Competitors 418 2238 4786 151 2.62

Profitability

As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 437.13%. Given Performant Healthcare’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performant Healthcare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Performant Healthcare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Healthcare -4.62% -6.68% -4.96% Performant Healthcare Competitors -747.65% -29.71% -13.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performant Healthcare and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Healthcare $122.98 million -$9.90 million -48.13 Performant Healthcare Competitors $12.81 billion $234.98 million 1.86

Performant Healthcare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Performant Healthcare. Performant Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Performant Healthcare peers beat Performant Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Performant Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.