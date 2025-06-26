Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $476,000 in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.43 million and a P/E ratio of 24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

