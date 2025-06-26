Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $19,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:XYL opened at $127.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.72.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.