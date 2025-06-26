GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,467 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $19,346,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCRI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $96.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

