CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

CCCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,683.66. The trade was a 88.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $236,310.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,493.40. The trade was a 50.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,027,478 shares of company stock worth $545,036,311. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 986,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 293,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 903,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 458.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

