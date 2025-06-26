Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.30.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

